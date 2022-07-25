(Albany, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a crash in central Minnesota over the weekend.
Officials say the crash took place Saturday night on Interstate 94 nearly Albany. A minivan and a car were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they collided.
The driver of the car, Tyler Hopper, 31, of Freeport, along with a passenger were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the van, Cheempee Calara Reyes, 33, and the passengers all from North Dakota, were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.