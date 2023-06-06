(Alexandria Township, MN)--On Monday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a head on crash near the intersection of County Road 73 NE and Geneva Road NE in Alexandria Township.
According to officials, a Ford 150 pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling westbound on County Road 73 at a high rate of speed. Due to the vehicle's speed, the juvenile was unable to navigate a curve in the roadway and left its lane, crashing into a Chevy Silverado driven by Kayla Kruse, who was traveling eastbound on County Road 73.
Both drivers of the vehicles were taken by North Memorial Ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol.