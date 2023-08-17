(Hewitt, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two people are injured in a crash on Wednesday evening in Hewitt in Todd County. According to the report, a Can-Am Spyder, driven by Boyd Palmer, 70, of Fargo, was traveling southbound on US Hwy 71, while a Chevy Traverse, driven by Hannah Larson, 24, of Wadena, was traveling westbound on MN Hwy 210 when they collided at the intersection.
Palmer along with a passenger were both injured in the crash and taken to the St. Cloud Hospital. Larson was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.