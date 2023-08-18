(Erhard, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two people are injured in a crash in Otter Tail County Thursday night. According to the report, a Ford pickup truck and a Buick Enclave were both traveling southbound on Highway 59 when they crashed at County Road 3 near Erhard. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash. However, two people from Pelican Rapids suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Buick, David Ehlers, 57, of Pelican Rapids, along with a passenger, were both injured.
The crash remains under investigation.