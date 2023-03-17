(Morrison County, MN)--Two people are injured following a crash up in central Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Thursday afternoon in Morrison County. Officials say a car was traveling westbound on Highway 27 when it lost control on the snow and ice covered road and rolled into the ditch.
The driver of the vehicle Jason Simons, 47, of Kasson, and his passenger Joseph Simons, 14, of Kasson, were both taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.