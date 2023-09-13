(Ottertail, MN)--Two people are reportedly injured in a crash in Otter Tail County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Tuesday afternoon on MN Hwy. 78 in Ottertail. A Honda Civic, driven by Elizabeth Jackson, 17, of New York Mills, and a Honda Accord, driven by Cody Jyrkas, 46, of Ottertail, were both traveling northbound on MN Hwy 78 when they collided at an intersection.
Both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Jackson was taken to the Perham Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.