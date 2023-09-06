(Freeport, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says two people have died in a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the crash took place on I-94 near Freeport on Monday night. Officials say both vehicles were traveling westbound when they collided.
The driver of the car, Said Mohamed, 36, of Pelican Rapids, along with a passenger, Abdalla Gudad, 69, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died in the crash. Another passenger in the car reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.
The driver of a pickup truck, Scott Bunger, 23, of Albany, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.