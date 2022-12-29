Two arrested following flight into MSP

(File photo)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Two passengers onboard a Sun Country flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are in trouble with police.  Airport officials say 43-year-old Eddy Soto and 30-year-old Michael Dodd were each cited yesterday for disorderly conduct/brawling or fighting.  A disturbance erupted Tuesday onboard an aircraft that had arrived from Tampa, Florida and responding officers determined two men were fighting.  A Sun Country spokeswoman says police were called in right away to meet the men involved as they left the plane.  No passengers or crew members were hurt.