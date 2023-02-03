(Alexandria, MN)--Brynn Kosters and Erik Reineke, seniors at Alexandria Area High School, have been nominated to represent AAHS in the AAA (Academics, Arts and Athletics) program in Section 8AA competition. AAA winners are senior students who participate in Minnesota State High School League athletic programs, fine arts activities, and carry a 3.0 or higher grade point average. “The Triple “A” Award is one of the most coveted awards presented to students in Minnesota.
Brynn is the daughter of Sara and Lucas Kosters. In the athletic arena, Brynn participates in three sports. She has been a member of the Cross Country team for the past four years, Basketball for two, and Track and Field for three. Brynn was named as an All-Conference athlete in her 11th grade year of Cross country as well as this year. She is also the President of the AAHS DECA organization, NHS, and carries a GPA of 3.95. She maintains this GPA while carrying a rigorous schedule where she has taken 15 college courses and 1 advanced placement class at AAHS. Brynn’s involvement in the Fine Arts includes four years of choir, three years of participation in orchestra and two years in One Act Play.
Erik is the son of Amy and Mark Reineke. He has participated in Soccer the past four years, Tennis the past two, and the Swim Team for five years. Erik has been on the Varsity team throughout his swimming career and was named All Conference, All State, and placed 2nd in the State Tournament in his 11th grade year. He also participates in Orchestra where he has been part of Large Group since 9th grade. Erik has maintained a 3.89 GPA all while completing nine college course and one advancement placement class at AAHS.
Brynn and Erik now advance to the section competition and section winners will advance to the state competition.
State Triple "A" Award recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving the League's member schools and administrative regions. League officials will announce the four award recipients (a girl and a boy from both a Class "A" and Class "AA" school) at an on-court recognition ceremony held during the Boys Basketball State Tournament in March. Each award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.