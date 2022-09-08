(Ellsworth, WI)--Authorities are identifying the two Minnesota men killed in a training flight plane crash in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, died in the crash. Deputies say it happened about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon along Wisconsin Highway 35 in a field on airport property. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.
Two Minnesotans killed in plane crash in Wisconsin
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
- Man dies in crash in central Minnesota Monday
- Tony Evers spent more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
- Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
- Minneapolis cops were highest paid in the city after George Floyd's murder
- Northern lights provide a beautiful sight in the Alexandria area
- Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
- Man reportedly drowns near Brainerd over the weekend
- Harry Wait has been criminally charged
- Teenager dies in boating accident over the weekend