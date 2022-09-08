FAA investigating the deaths of two Minnesotans in plane crash

(Courtesy: FAA)

(Ellsworth, WI)--Authorities are identifying the two Minnesota men killed in a training flight plane crash in western Wisconsin.  The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, died in the crash. Deputies say it happened about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon along Wisconsin Highway 35 in a field on airport property. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.

Tags