Election races being reviewed in parts of Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)-- The results of only two Minnesota general election races are being reviewed.  Contests in House Districts 3A and 3B qualified for a publicly funded recount.  The candidates have also filed for a recount.  Election officials will conduct them for those races in Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis Counties.  The State Canvassing Board met Tuesday and certified the results of all other races.

