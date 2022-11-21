(Fargo, ND)--Two people were reportedly fatally shot two in Fargo. The shooting took place just blocks from the North Dakota State University campus over the weekend.
According to the report, the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. North in Fargo and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
Police say the victims were known to each other. Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting or who fired the fatal shots have been released.
If you know anything about the shootings you are being asked to call the Fargo Police Department at 701-451-7660.