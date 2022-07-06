(Willmar, MN)--Two men have reportedly been arrested for allegedly shooting at a Willmar police officer. The incident happened just before midnight on the Fourth of July. The officer was responding to a report of a window being shot out. While he was checking out the damage he was confronted by several people. Shots were fired at the officer, he returned fire, and the suspects ran away.
The investigation led to a house where 25-year-old Christian Arevalo and 28-year-old Sebastian Arevalo were taken into custody. Both men are charged with first-degree assault.