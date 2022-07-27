(Sauk Centre, MN) -- Two kayakers from Colorado are in the hospital after a boating accident on a lake in Sauk Centre. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Susan Hegdal and 59-year-old Thomas Hegdal of Fort Collins were in their two-person kayak Monday when they were hit by an 18-foot fishing boat. Deputies say Susan Hegdal was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries and Thomas was taken by ambulance. The man driving the boat and his two passengers weren’t hurt.
Investigators say alcohol was not involved.