(Stearns County, MN)--Two juveniles are reportedly injured following a jet ski accident over the weekend on Watab Lake in St. Wendel Township. A caller reported two juveniles were injured while riding on a tube behind a jet ski. The operator of the jet ski has been identified as Ryan Willis, 42, of St. Joseph. The jet ski was reportedly operating close to shore when the tube struck a dock. Two juveniles were injured in the incident.
The Stearns County Sheriff's office says one juvenile was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second juvenile was flown by North Air to the Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities with serious injuries.
The case is under investigation and alcohol is believed to be a factor.