(Hewitt, MN)--Authorities say that two people were injured in a crash between a Ford Focus and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Saturday.
According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 210 at County Road 68 near Hewitt in Todd County.
Officials say a Ford Focus, driven by Cody Rollyn Olson, 28, of Bertha, and a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Ernest Bennett Kolle, 49, of Parkers Prairie, were both traveling westbound on Highway 210 when they collided.
Kolle was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Olson was taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.