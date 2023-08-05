(Alexandria, MN) -- The 102nd Resorters at the Alexandria Golf Club concluded Saturday with a pair of golfers successfully defending their division titles.
Empanger defends Men's Masters title, establishes record: Resorters regular Jon Empanger claimed four match victories in the Resorters to win the Men's Masters Division for a second straight year. He was able to gain the second seed behind Dennis McGuire in the 16-player field following the qualifying round. Empanger's road to the title included an impressive 7-and-6 victory over Roger Ledebuhr in the first round Wednesday before a Thursday quarterfinal win against Steve Herzog. Empanger secured a 6-and-4 win against third-seeded Greg Mattson Friday afternoon to earn a spot in Saturday's finals. Empanger's Saturday triumph over Mike Herzog came by a 2-and-1 score. It marked a tenth division championship in his career. Jon Empanger now tops the list among golfers that have won Resorters titles.
Lunden Esterline strikes paydirt again to hoist trophy: Alexandria Golf Club is where Lunden Esterline spends many summer days, working in the Pro Shop and helping out around the course. He was one of many talented golfers competing in the two Junior Divisions for this year's Resorters. Though Esterline won the Junior 13-15 Division during the 101st Resorters last year, his qualifying score earned him the fifth seed out of 16 players for 2023. He would prevail in his four head-to-head matches, facing Ehren Anderson in the opening round Monday and Blake Scholl in Wednesday's quarterfinals. Then Friday, Esterline continued his run of success by earning a 3-and-2 win over top-seeded Will Thornburg. To wrap up on Saturday, Esterline prevailed 2-and-1 over the 11th seed, Macoy Denny. Lunden Esterline is now a three-time Resorters champion, having captured the Junior 13-15 Division in back-to-back years.
Saturday's final match results, by division:
- Junior 10-12: Garrison Johnson over Lewis Kuhn 4-and-2
- Junior 13-15: Lunden Esterline (repeat champ) over Macoy Denny 2-and-1
- Men's Senior: Jon Freeman over Daniel Ystebo 2-and-1
- Men's Masters: Jon Empanger (repeat champ) over Mike Herzog 2-and-1
- Men's Grand Masters: Skip Madsen over Mike Golden 4-and-3
- Men's Executive: Dave Christensen over Daryl Schomer 2-and-1
- Men's Regular Division, First Flight: Max Coatta over Kendall Banyai in 20 holes
- Women's Executive: Krista Bull over Betsy Aldrich in 19 holes
- Women's Championship: Madi Hicks over Madi Herzog 5-and-3
- Men's Championship: Jacques Wilson over Lukas Bigger in 19 holes
To view the brackets for each of the divisions of golfers that competed in the 102nd Resorters, access this link: The 102nd Resorters Event :: Welcome (golfgenius.com).
The 103rd Resorters is scheduled for July 28th through August 3rd, 2024 at the Alexandria Golf Club.