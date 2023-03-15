Two people arrested in Minnesota following U.S. stealing spree

(Hennepin County, MN)--A man and woman are accused of stealing from department stores all across the U.S. -- and they were busted in Minnesota.  The two from Texas allegedly falsified receipts at TJ Maxx and other stores to get over 100-thousand dollars from false returns.  There were 32 incidents in Minnesota, half of which happened in Hennepin County.  Both face up to ten years in prison if convicted.

