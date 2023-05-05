(Undated)--Two fallen Minnesota firefighters will be honored at the National Firefighters' Memorial in Maryland this weekend. The names of Blomkest Firefighter Ryan Erickson and Hopkins Assistant Chief James Scanlon will be inscribed into the bronze memorial.
Erickson was killed in May of 2022 when a gust of wind lifted a grain bin from its foundation, sending it flying onto Erickson's truck as he was leaving his farm.
Scanlon died after responding to a fire at an apartment complex last November. He went into cardiac arrest less than twenty-four hours later and passed away after he was rushed to the hospital.