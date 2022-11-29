(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has two adorable cats that are available for adoption and are our "Pets of the Week" this week.
The first cat that is up for adoption is Otylia. She is a female and is spayed, DSH. She is a Calico/Tabby and is one to two-years-old. Being purr-fect ain't easy, but here Otylia is crushing it! They say that Otylia is a great feline and that she can meow or purr her way into a wonderful family taking her home. She enjoys snuggles and also playing with toys.
Her adoption fee is $100, plus tax.
Included in our adoption fee is: Feline Leukemia/FIV/Heartworm Test, Feline Distemper Combo (5-way Rhinotracheitis-Calicivirus(2 strains)-Panleukopenia-Chlamydia), Deworming, Spay or Neuter, Rabies Vaccination, Microchipped and Veterinary Exam Completed
The other cute cat that is up for adoption is name Liam. He is a male and is neutered, DSH. Liam is a grey tabby with white coloring. He is two to three-years-old. Are you looking for a new best friend?
At Lakes Area Humane Society, they like to think that the best of friends are the ones with paws! Liam is a handsome boy that may be the purr-fect fit for you. He is a laid-back guy that enjoys pets but also likes to play with toys. Some of his favorite activities include soaking up the sunshine and chasing toys around.
His adoption fee is $100, plus tax.
If you have any additional questions, please contact the LAHS Shelter at 320-759-2260.
The Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, formed in 1989 by a group of concerned citizens wishing to make a difference for animals in our community.