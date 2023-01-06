Legionnaires Disease returns to Minnesota with two cases

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Health)

(Duluth, MN)--Two cases of Legionnaires Disease are being reported at an apartment building in Duluth.  The Minnesota Department of Health says one case was reported in October, the other in December.  Both were residents of Woodland Garden Apartments for seniors.  No information has been released about the source of the bacteria in the two infections.

