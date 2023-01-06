(Duluth, MN)--Two cases of Legionnaires Disease are being reported at an apartment building in Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Health says one case was reported in October, the other in December. Both were residents of Woodland Garden Apartments for seniors. No information has been released about the source of the bacteria in the two infections.
Two cases of Legionnaires Disease reported in Minnesota
