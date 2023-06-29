(Pillager, MN)---Law enforcement in Cass County are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Monday morning they received a call for a welfare check at a home in rural Pillager. Deputies arrived and found the bodies of a 63-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man inside the home.
The identities and relationship of the two people who died are being withheld pending notification of family.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting autopsies. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Cass County Sheriff's Office are working on the investigation into the deaths.