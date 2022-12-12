(Douglas County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. The crash reportedly took place on Friday evening on Highway 27 and County Road 7, in Holmes City Township. A Ford F-150 pick-up, driven by Shawn Blahosky, 47, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, while a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old female, was traveling southbound on Country Road 7, when one of the vehicles reportedly failed to stop at the intersection resulting in a T-bone crash.
Both drivers reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the roads were wet at the time of the crash.