(Orange Township, MN)--Authorities say a crash has injured two in Orange Township in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Explorer, driven by Brittany Blakemore, 36, of Gary, Indiana, was traveling eastbound on I-94 when it went off of the roadway and onto the left median. Blakemore along with a passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria. Two other teenage passengers in the vehicle were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.