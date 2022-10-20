(Todd County, MN)--Two people are reportedly injured following a crash early Thursday morning at Highway 10 and 10th Street northeast in Staples in Todd County.
Authorities say a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Page Kittleson, 22, of Staples, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when it left the roadway and rolled. Kittleson along with a passenger, Cassandra Back, 27, of Staples, both suffered non-life-threatening injures. The two were taken to the Staples Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.