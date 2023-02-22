(Hudson Township, MN)--Two people are injured following a crash along I-94 on Monday evening in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on eastbound I-94 in Hudson Township. A Jeep Cherokee was being pulled out of ditch by a tow truck when a Toyota Scion that was traveling eastbound on I-94 collided with the other two vehicles. The driver of the Jeep and the Scion both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria.
The driver of the tow truck, Randy Gau, 52, of Alexandria, was not injured.
The roads were reportedly snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.