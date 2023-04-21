(Melrose Township, MN)--Two men were reportedly injured when the motorcycle they were riding crashed in central Minnesota.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on County Road 13 two miles north of Melrose in Melrose Township. Authorities say that Jose Camacho, Jr., 21, of Minneapolis, was driving the bike when the crash took place. Christopher De Jesus, 24, of Paynesville, was a passenger on the bike when the motorcycle went off the road and went airborne for about 25 yards.
The men were reportedly taken to the Melrose Hospital and the Sauk Center Hospital. Camacho, Jr. was then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. Their current conditions are not known.