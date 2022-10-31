(Lowry, MN)--Two people are reportedly injured following a crash in Pope County over the weekend. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place around 5:00 a.m. Saturday on Highway 114 at 150th Street near Lowry. A tractor reportedly traveling north and an SUV traveling south collided on Highway 114.
The driver of the SUV, Jerome Renner, 75, of Alexandria, along with a passenger, Constance Renner, 76, of Alexandria, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the tractor, Gerald Maus, 71, of Lowry, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.