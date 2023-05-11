(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Twins came up clutch in the 11th inning of their 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres at Target Field on Wednesday night. Alex Kirilloff hit a walk-off single in the frame to give Minnesota the win. The Twins got an early 2-0 lead thanks to a home run from Max Kepler and an RBI double by Carlos Correa. Donovan Solano drove in the tying run in the bottom of the 10th inning to set up Kirilloff's heroics in the 11th. Griffin Jax picked up his second win in relief as the Twins snapped a three-game losing streak.
Bailey Ober takes the mound in the rubber match of the series this afternoon.