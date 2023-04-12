(Minneapolis, MN)--Pablo Lopez was brilliant during Minnesota 3-2 win over the White Sox in a ten-inning affair at Target Field. Lopez gave up two runs in the first inning before setting down 23 straight Chicago hitters. He finished the night with ten strikeouts over seven-and-two-thirds innings of two-run ball, but he got a no-decision because Jhoan Duran gave up a game tying home run in the top of the ninth. Minnesota won when the White Sox made a throwing error on Michael A. Taylor's bunt single in the tenth. Taylor also had a home run in the victory. Griffin Jax earned the win out of the pen for the 7-and-4 Twins.
Minnesota sends Sonny Gray to the mound against the White Sox today. (Wednesday)