(Kansas City, MO)--Pablo Lopez shined in his Twins debut as Minnesota beat the Royals 2-0 on Opening Day in Kansas City on Thursday. Lopez became the first Twins starting pitcher to pick up a road win on Opening Day in 20 years. He struck out eight and gave up just two hits over five-and-a-third innings. Minnesota scored both of its runs in the sixth inning after Trevor Larnach followed up a Byron Buxton triple with an RBI single. Donovan Solano added a pinch-hit RBI single later in the frame. Jhoan Duran closed the door in the ninth to pick up his first save of the year.
The Twins are off Friday, but they send Sonny Gray to the bump against the Royals Saturday.