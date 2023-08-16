(Minneapolis, MN)--Matt Wallner came through in the clutch during a 5-3 Twins win over the Tigers at Target Field. Wallner hit a go-ahead grand slam during a five-run sixth inning. The Twins trailed by two entering the frame after Miguel Cabrera went deep in the second. Royce Lewis also drove in a run in his first game back from the injured list. Dylan Floro earned his fourth win in relief, and Jhoan Duran picked up his 22nd save.
The Twins still have a four-and-a-half game lead in the AL Central at 63-and-58. Kenta Maeda starts for Minnesota against Detroit this afternoon.