Twins look for sweep Wednesday afternoon against Tigers

(Courtesy: MLB/Minnesota Twins)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Matt Wallner came through in the clutch during a 5-3 Twins win over the Tigers at Target Field.  Wallner hit a go-ahead grand slam during a five-run sixth inning.  The Twins trailed by two entering the frame after Miguel Cabrera went deep in the second.  Royce Lewis also drove in a run in his first game back from the injured list.  Dylan Floro earned his fourth win in relief, and Jhoan Duran picked up his 22nd save. 

The Twins still have a four-and-a-half game lead in the AL Central at 63-and-58.  Kenta Maeda starts for Minnesota against Detroit this afternoon. 

