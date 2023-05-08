(Cleveland, OH) -- The Minnesota Twins managed just one hit during a 2-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday. Alex Kirilloff broke up a no-hit bid with a single in the seventh inning. Joe Ryan gave up RBI singles to Jose Ramirez and Josh Bell in the first inning and was charged with the loss after giving up just those two runs in six inning of work.
Minnesota drops to 19-and-16, but the Twins remain in first place in the AL Central. They return home to take on the Padres tomorrow night.