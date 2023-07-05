(Minneapolis, MN)--Following a chaotic and at times violent Fourth of July last year, Minneapolis experienced a quieter holiday this year. In 2022, Independence Day in the city brought carjackings, shootings, and reports of people firing fireworks at pedestrians from cars. According to city officials, efforts by 911 dispatchers, police, the fire department, and other agencies prevented any major incidents.
Minneapolis Commissioner of Community Safety Dr. Cedric Alexander said increased public safety initiatives leading up the holiday also improved the outcome.