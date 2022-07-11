(UNDATED)--Twenty-three Minnesota counties impacted by severe storms in May are now eligible for assistance under a presidential disaster declaration. Six tornadoes touched down on May 9th in southeastern and central Minnesota. There were five twisters on May 11th from southwestern Minnesota through the northeast Twin Cities.
Also, violent storms on May 12th and 13th in the southern two thirds of the state spawned at least six tornadoes in west central Minnesota. An EF-1 tornado hit around the Alexandria Lakes area.
In addition, an EF-2 tornado with winds of up to 120 mph hit Forada and Hudson Township on May 30th.
Total damage around the state is estimated at eleven million dollars. Federal assistance will help pay for repairs and replacement of facilities, roads, and bridges damaged during the storms.
The list of approved counties are: Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Morrison, Nobles, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.]]