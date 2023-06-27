Tuition to go up at the U of M, staff and faculty to get merit raises

(Photo courtesy: University of Minnesota)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Tuition is going up for Twin Cities University of Minnesota students. The Board of Regents has approved a three-point-five percent tuition increase for the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses. Tuition will go up one percent at Duluth, Morris, and Crookston. Staff and faculty are also eligible for nearly four percent merit raises.

