University of Minnesota--Morris

(U of M--Morris picture courtesy: University of Minnesota)

(Minneapolis, MN)--A tuition hike is coming to the University of Minnesota campuses. The Board of Regents approved increases system-wide on Friday. Tuition on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses will go up by three-point-five percent. Duluth, Crookston and Morris campuses will see an increase of one-point-seven-five percent. On the Twin Cities campus that is about 470 dollars extra per year for residents and a little over 11-hundred extra per year for non-residents.

