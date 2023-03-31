Former President Trump indicted on Thursday, Minnesota leaders respond

(Former President Donald Trump file photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota's political leaders are responding to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.  House of Representatives Majority Whip Tom Emmer called yesterday's indictment a "witch hunt."  Representative Angie Craig said the indictment is a "solemn reminder" that politics shouldn't dictate the rule of law.  Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said the indictment represents the fact that "no one is above the law."  Fourth District Congresswoman Betty McCollum echoed Omar's statement in a tweet, saying ignoring alleged criminal behavior by a former president "would be to undermine the rule of law."  The indictment stems from alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Tags