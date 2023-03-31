(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota's political leaders are responding to the indictment of former President Donald Trump. House of Representatives Majority Whip Tom Emmer called yesterday's indictment a "witch hunt." Representative Angie Craig said the indictment is a "solemn reminder" that politics shouldn't dictate the rule of law. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said the indictment represents the fact that "no one is above the law." Fourth District Congresswoman Betty McCollum echoed Omar's statement in a tweet, saying ignoring alleged criminal behavior by a former president "would be to undermine the rule of law." The indictment stems from alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
CANCEL and DELAY
Trump is indicted, Minnesota political leaders respond
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- More wintry weather coming our way, Winter Storm Watch for Friday
- Structure fire is reported early Monday morning in Alexandria
- Former sheriff facing renewed scrutiny following crash along I-94 near Alexandria
- Homicide is reported in central Minnesota, person taken into custody
- Many spots to see 2+ inches of snow Friday, plan ahead for slippery roads
- Minnesota State Patrol investigating deadly Highway 71 crash
- Racine County cops plead not guilty to drunken snowmobiling in northern Wisconsin
- Avoca man arrested for trying to bring concealed weapon into Iowa County Courthouse, authorities say
- “Ask a Trooper” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
- Hoffman grain elevator is damaged following explosion and fire