Minnesota State Patrol troopers rescue bunny rabbit

(Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

(Mankato, MN)--A pair of Minnesota State Patrol troopers are being credited with a rescue.  Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny Monday along U.S. Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato.  The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollett County Humane Society for overnight care.  The bunny was then transferred to a nearby bunny rescue.  The troopers nicknamed the bunny Mr. Trooper.

