(Mankato, MN)--A pair of Minnesota State Patrol troopers are being credited with a rescue. Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny Monday along U.S. Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato. The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollett County Humane Society for overnight care. The bunny was then transferred to a nearby bunny rescue. The troopers nicknamed the bunny Mr. Trooper.
Troopers being credited with rescue of rabbit ahead of Easter Weekend
