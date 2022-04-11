(Alexandria, MN)--The Junior Achievement (JA) Board in Alexandria hosted a fun and competitive Trivia Night at the Broadway Ballroom on April 5th. Twelve area businesses brought their teams to compete for the trophy and support the JA program in the Alexandria Public Schools’ elementary-age classrooms. The winning team was RYP Golf, with close runners-up being the combined team of Garden Center Lanes/Douglas County Historical Society and The Centromeres and Telomeres from Alomere Health.
The Junior Achievement program teaches real-world skills through a hands-on interactive curriculum designed to inspire. Volunteers and business leaders in the community present the materials and bridge the gap between what the students learn in school and how that applies in the workplace and community.
Over $2,000 was raised from this event to directly benefit Alexandria Public Schools’ elementary students in grades 1-5. A special thank you to Broadway Ballroom and Alexandria Area USBC (United States Bowling Congress) for their contributions to help make this event a success.