(Alexandria, MN)--Have you ever dreamed of going to Hawaii? Patty Wicken and Collette Tours has put together a dream of a lifetime trip to go to Hawaii this fall.
There will be a special travel presentation on Tuesday, March 21st at 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at 2705 S. Broadway in Alexandria to discuss this fantastic trip. Please call KXRA to RSVP to go to the travel presentation at 320-763-3131. The trip to Hawaii will take place on October 12-October 21, 2023. You can book now too and save $50 per person.
For more details you may also email Patty with any questions. Patty's email is: pwicken@leightonbroadcasting.com. Don't miss this trip of a lifetime!