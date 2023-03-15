(Alexandria, MN)--Have you ever dreamed of going to Hawaii?  Patty Wicken and Collette Tours has put together a dream of a lifetime trip to go to Hawaii this fall. 

Patty Wicken discusses her upcoming trip to Hawaii this October

There will be a special travel presentation on Tuesday, March 21st at 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at 2705 S. Broadway in Alexandria to discuss this fantastic trip.  Please call KXRA to RSVP to go to the travel presentation at 320-763-3131.  The trip to Hawaii will take place on October 12-October 21, 2023.  You can book now too and save $50 per person.  

For more details you may also email Patty with any questions.  Patty's email is: pwicken@leightonbroadcasting.com.  Don't miss this trip of a lifetime!

Tags