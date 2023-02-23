(Undated)--Travel issues aren't going away as a massive winter storm slams the U.S. FlightAware says more than 1,600 U.S. flights were cancelled Wednesday, and around 1,200 have already been cancelled or delayed for today. (Thursday) Minneapolis remains one of the most heavily impacted areas, and on Wednesday nearly 50-percent of flights from the St Paul International airport were grounded.
Winter weather alerts were issued across more than 20 states in recent days. They include warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet.