MnDOT reopens Highway 210, travel advisories lifted in west central Minnesota
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – (6 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol reopened Highway 210 from Highway 9 near Breckenridge to Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls. MnDOT has also lifted the no travel advisory on state and federal highways in Clay, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties. Visibility has improved in these areas, however, there is still blowing snow and roads are partially snow and ice covered so motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
Although driving conditions have improved, motorists should still use caution when traveling as strong winds and temperatures below freezing may cause slippery conditions and icy patches.
MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:
- Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at www.511mn.org or call 511
- Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
- Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
- Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
- Turn off the cruise control.
- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
- Don’t drive distracted.
For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.