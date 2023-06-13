(Alexandria, MN)--It was a windy first day of shooting on Monday for the world's largest shooting sporting event that is going on in Alexandria at the Alexandria Shoot Park. Officials say that more than 340 high school teams are competing along with nearly 8,000 student athletes during the 2023 Trap Shooting Championship. The event will run through June 20th.
Admission is free to attend. There are vendors including great food on hand as well during the nine-day event.
The weather is expected to be very nice on Tuesday with lots of sunshine and less windy conditions.
For more on the event go to the website: http://championship.mnclaytarget.com.