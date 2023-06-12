(Alexandria, MN)--The world's largest shooting sporting event gets underway today (Monday) in Alexandria. Officials say that more than 340 high school teams will be competing along with about 8,000 student athletes who are expected in the area for the 2023 Trap Shooting Championship that will run June 12th through June 20th. The event will take place at the Alexandria Shooting Park in Alexandria. Officials say that admission is free.
For more go to the website: http://championship.mnclaytarget.com.