(Undated)--MnDot says they will begin work along I-94 in central Minnesota next week. The work will take place in Stearns County with some traffic slowdowns expected starting on Tuesday, September 5th, and will continue into early October.
Crews will be resurfacing the road between Highway 238 in Albany and St. John's Road in Collegeville. It will require single-lane closures until late October. Officials say that work will take place on weekdays from sunrise to sunset and will also include access ramps at various interchanges between St. John's Road and Highway 71 in Sauk Centre.
As part of this project, crews are also updating the westbound I-94 bridge over eastbound County Road 75 near Collegeville.
For more on this project and others around the state go to MnDot's website.