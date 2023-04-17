(Cyrus, MN)--The normally quiet community of Cyrus will be forever changed after a weekend shooting where an officer was killed. The officer was killed in a shootout with a suspect over the weekend.
Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was killed during an exchange of gunfire with a domestic assault suspect in Cyrus on Saturday evening.
According to the report, Owens and another Pope County deputy and a Starbuck police officer were sent to a domestic assault call at an apartment in the 400 block of Stromen Street Saturday. Officials say they went into the home and after some initial investigation they informed a man at the home he was under arrest for domestic assault. The man reportedly drew a firearm and "began shooting at officers."
During the exchange, the man and all three officers were struck. Lifesaving efforts were given to Owen and the male subject, with the "male subject dying at the scene."
Owen was taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood, where he later died.
The other two officers shot will reportedly recover from their injuries.