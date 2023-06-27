(Mahnomen, MN)--The National Weather Service is surveying the aftermath of multiple tornadoes that occurred in Minnesota over the weekend. Severe thunderstorms moved through the state, and tornadoes were sighted in Polk, Mahnomen, Becker, and Norman counties. The most significant tornado struck a farm near Mahnomen, tearing the roof off a house and demolishing farm buildings. The same tornado reportedly damaged at least two other farms as well, and was rated EF-2. A total of fifteen tornado reports were received in the state on Saturday.
Tornadoes reported in western Minnesota over the weekend
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two people are injured in three-vehicle crash in construction area
- Showers and thunderstorms to move in for Wednesday, some possibly severe
- Showers and thunderstorms move into Minnesota, some possibly severe
- Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Evansville
- Home explosion and fire reported in Parkers Prairie on Wednesday
- How the Gun Ownership Rate in Minnesota Compares to Other States
- One person is dead following boat accident in western Minnesota
- Three people are injured in a crash in Otter Tail County
- Person is shot while police serve search warrant in central Minnesota
- Man found dead In jail cell in western Minnesota