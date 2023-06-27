Storms move across Minnesota over the weekend

(File photo of funnel clouds in west central Minnesota).

(Mahnomen, MN)--The National Weather Service is surveying the aftermath of multiple tornadoes that occurred in Minnesota over the weekend. Severe thunderstorms moved through the state, and tornadoes were sighted in Polk, Mahnomen, Becker, and Norman counties. The most significant tornado struck a farm near Mahnomen, tearing the roof off a house and demolishing farm buildings. The same tornado reportedly damaged at least two other farms as well, and was rated EF-2. A total of fifteen tornado reports were received in the state on Saturday.

