(Prinsburg, MN)--The National Weather Service says that severe weather made its way across parts of Minnesota on Sunday evening. A tornado was reported in the Prinsburg area in Kandiyohi County. Trained spotters reported the tornado on the ground west of the community.
Meanwhile, large hail was reported in Cass County and Beltrami County. In addition, winds of near 60 mph were reported in Polk County.
No severe weather was reported in Douglas County from the storms.
There were no reports of any injuries from the storms.