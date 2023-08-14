(Kinbrae, MN)--A tornado was spotted and caught on video in southern western Minnesota. The tornado was sighted just outside of Kinbrae in Nobles County on Sunday evening. Video of the twister was posted to social media. The video shows a dark gray, funnel-shaped cloud twisting behind a tree-line in a rural area. The sighting triggered a tornado warning for the area, but thankfully no damage was reported.
Tornado is reported in Nobles County on Sunday evening
